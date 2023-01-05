Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Honored For Rural Fire Department Grant Program at IFB Annual Meeting in December

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau was recently awarded for its excellence in new programming for the past year.

The Journal Courier reports that Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau was presented with two awards for excellence in programming during the 108th annual meeting of the Illinois Farm Bureau in Chicago last month.

It received the New Horizon Award as well as the Excellence Award for local affairs programming. Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Manager Lindsay Ryan told the Journal Courier that the awards were for the same project, but the New Horizon Award is one of the top three awards given by the organizations and only five counties receive an award in each of three categories dependent upon the local farm bureau’s size.

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau was recognized for its new rural fire department grant program. The local farm bureau offered $10,000 to area fire departments to buy things to help rural landowners in emergency situations like brush fires, grain bin extractions, and medical emergencies. Chandlerville, Woodson, Waverly, and Beardstown’s fire departments were the four beneficiaries of the program this year.