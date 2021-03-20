Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Honors First Baby Born During Ag Month

The family of a newborn got a little extra gift going home from Passavant this month. The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau is celebrating National Agriculture Month by honoring the first baby born in March at Passavant Area Hospital.

Memphis Loraine Wayland was born March 2. She is the daughter of William and Shannon Wayland of Arenzville. Memphis has one sibling, Jackson. Memphis and her parents received a basket of farm and agriculture-related baby books, toys, and supplies, courtesy of the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau.

Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Manager Lindsay McQueen thought it would be a fun and encouraging way to mark National Ag Month with farm-themed gifts for the family. IV RN Linda Kennedy of Passavant’s Family Maternity Suites presented the Waylands with the gift.