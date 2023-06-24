Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Hosting Land Rights Meeting in July

By Benjamin Cox on June 24, 2023 at 4:50pm

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau is hosting an informational meeting in regards to land rights next month.

The Journal Courier reports that Illinois Farm Bureau general counsels Laura Harmon and Garrett Thalgott will share information about how people can keep their property safe when structures such as wind and solar farms or pipelines are proposed.

The meeting is being co-hosted by Worrell Land Services.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. July 25 at Pathway Services, located at 1905 West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville.

The farm bureau is also inviting the public to a special food drive event on Saturday, July 1st from 10AM to 2PM at the Beardstown Wal-Mart.

The event is being co-sponsored by Beard Implement Company. The effort is seeking to fill a Kubota side-by-side with food to benefit the Cass County Food Pantry.