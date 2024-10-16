Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau on List For Ag In the Classroom Dollars

Ag teachers in Cass & Morgan Counties may be getting a little help soon courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau’s Agriculture In the Classroom initiative.

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau was one of 81 coalitions around the state awarded a portion of $647,000 in grant dollars which can be used for materials, training, educational lessons, and activities taking place during the 2024-2025 school year.

Last school year, 634,314 students and 48,380 teachers engaged in ag literacy lessons through the Illinois Ag in the Classroom program. County Ag in the Classroom programs presented over 32,000 individual programs throughout the state, an average of $400 per coalition. Classroom presentations, farm field trips, and agriculture expos add a new dimension to existing curricular standards.

County coalition grants are made possible through funding from the IAA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau.