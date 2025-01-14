Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Urges County Commissioners To Re-Up Pro Ag Resolution For Another 2-Year Term

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau’s representatives are asking for a renewal of an agreement started two years ago to keep agriculture at the forefront for elected officials in the county government.

Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau president Dale Hadden asked for the Morgan County Commissioners today to renew the Pro Ag resolution that was signed two years ago.

Hadden says that the resolution is still very important to the county: “The reason for the resolution was to get a better working relationship with us and you all. It’s not that we don’t already have one, but I’m just saying it’s another way to refresh that relationship periodically. We think it’s important to be involved in local and state government. This is another way that we are doing that. [Manager] Lindsay [Ryan] has circulated to you the article that’s got the facts and figures from Morgan County in it. I think it’s good to refresh everybody’s memory about the impact that ag has on the local community. We would just like to renew that for another 2 years if the commissioners are so inclined. We would be happy to answer any questions.”

Commissioner Michael Woods asked that the newer resolution include more information about local farmers’ conservation efforts. Woods says local farmers do a great job of helping preserve and promote the environment, and he would like to see some extra wording and information in the upcoming resolution to recognize their efforts.

Hadden says they will consult with the state farm bureau office to get some estimated numbers on those efforts, like cover crops, to include in the updated resolution. The general consensus from the commissioners was the resolution would be passed at a future meeting.