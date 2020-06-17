Cass, Morgan, Greene All Report New COVID-19 Cases

Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of two additional positive cases of COVID-19. The 109th case is a female in her teens who is isolated and recovering at home. The 110th case is a female in her 20’s who is isolated and recovering at home.

Number of COVID-19 cases released from restrictions in Morgan County is now 44.

The Greene County Health Department reported a new case of COVID-19 yesterday, a day after they reported that all of their previous cases had recovered. The new case is a female in her 30s who is isolated and recovering at home. There have now been a total of 8 cases reported in Greene County, with 7 reported as officially recovered.

The Cass County Health Department announced 1 new case yesterday. The patient is a female in her 40s who is in isolation and recovering at home. Cass County’s total case count is now at 77. The total number of recovered patients in Cass County is 71. One active case in the county is currently hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 623 new positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, including 72 additional deaths.

The preliminary 7 day statewide positivity rate of those tested is holding at 3%.