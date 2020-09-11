Cass, Morgan, Greene, & Schuyler Hit State’s COVID Warning List

Cass, Morgan, Greene, and Schuyler all were a part of 30 counties hitting the state’s COVID-19 warning list. Each of the counties have 2 or more indicators under IDPH metrics that measure a COVID-19 increase.

Cass is on the warning list for 3 metrics: the county has a 326 per 100,000 case rate; a 14.9% positivity rate; and 261 tests performed over the last week. Cass County has a total of 344 overall positive cases, with 28 cases currently active as of yesterday. Cass County has had 11 deaths to date.

Morgan meets the list requires for 2 metrics: the county has a 277 per 100,000 case rate; and a 14.6% positivity rate. Morgan County has a total of 601 positive cases, with 39 currently active. 10 of the active cases are currently hospitalized. 231 positive cases have come from the Jacksonville Correctional Facility between staff and inmates. 76 positives have come from other long-term care facility outbreaks. Morgan County has had 21 deaths to date.

Greene meets 3 metrics: the county has a 406 per 100,000 case rate; a 10.5% positivity rate; and 427 tests performed over the last week. Greene’s per capita case rate is the 3rd highest in the state. Greene County has a total of 181 overall positive cases, with 49 cases currently active. At least 34 cases have come from the recent outbreak at White Hall Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation. Greene County has had 3 deaths to date.

Schuyler, who is new to the list, meets 3 metric warning levels: a 145 per 100,000 per case rate; a 10% positivity rate; and 100 tests performed over the last week. Schuyler County has had 32 overall positive cases, with 3 currently active.

Morgan and Greene’s positivity rates are within the top 10 highest in the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,145 new positive cases of COVID-19 throughout Illinois, including 32 new confirmed deaths attributed to the virus. The state has confirmed 257,788 positive cases to date throughout the state and 8,273 deaths. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate rose another point from yesterday to 3.9%.