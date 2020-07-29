Cass, Morgan, Macoupin All Report New Cases of COVID-19, including 2 Outbreaks

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of the two additional cases of COVID-19. The 169thcase is a female in her 30’s isolated at home. The 170th case is a male in his 80’s who is isolated at a hospital.

The Morgan County Health Department also has reported of an outbreak linked to the West Morgan Depot today. 3 adults who spent time at the establishment recently have tested positive for the virus. Health Department officials are encouraging any symptomatic individuals who visited the establishment on the night of July 18th to get tested immediately for COVID-19.

The Macoupin County Health Department announced late Monday night that they confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19. Macoupin County’s overall COVID-19 case count is at 121, with 4 confirmed deaths. Of the current cases in the county, 1 is currently hospitalized. There are 113 total pending test results in Macoupin County due to their drive through test site. 54 patients have been released from restriction. 206 people in the county are currently under quarantine due to exposure to the virus.

Carlinville Rehab and Healthcare confirmed 2 of the cases as a possible link to an outbreak yesterday. Macoupin County has not had a long-term care facility outbreak since May 14th at Sunrise Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Virden reported 2 positive cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 9 new cases of Covid-19 today in Cass County.The positive cases include two males under 10, a female between the ages of 10-19, two females in their 20’s, one female in her 30’s, a male and a female in their 40’s, and a male in his 50’s. Positive cases have been notified and are isolated at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 185. The total number recovered is at 143, with eleven deceased.There are currently no cases hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,076 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 30 additional deaths.