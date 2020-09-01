Cass, Morgan, Pike, & Greene All Announce New Cases; Greene Identifies LTC Outbreak, Morgan Has 1 New Death

The Morgan County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 today. All 12 cases are inmates at the Jacksonville Correctional Facility. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the health department and Morgan County Emergency Management also announced the 21st death of a Morgan County resident. The 21st case, a 77 year old female resident of Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, died at St John’s Hospital in Springfield today. Morgan County has now had a total of 512 positive COVID-19 cases, with 86 currently active and 14 currently hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department announced a long-term care facility outbreak yesterday evening. The initial outbreak currently had 16 cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 1 case announced today. Greene County also had 5 new cases from within the community between yesterday and today. Greene County Health Department Director Molly Peters could not be reached for comment to provide more information on the cases or outbreak. Greene County now has had 129 total cases, with 30 cases currently active, and 1 death to date.

The Pike County Health Department announced 1 new case of COVID-19 today. The new case is a female in her 70s. Pike County has now had a total of 83 positive COVID-19 cases, with 22 cases currently active, and 5 cases currently hospitalized.

IDPH confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County today. The positive cases include a female in her 20s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 40s, a female in her 40s, a female in her 50s, a male in his 60s, and a female in her 60s. All are in isolation at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 311, with 27 cases currently active, and 2 hospitalized. Cass County has had 11 deceased to date.

IDPH announced heavier mitigations for Region 4 in the Metro East today as the rolling 7-day positivity rate has only increased since initial mitigations were put in place. The Metro East average rate is now at 9.6%. The heavier mitigations go into effect tomorrow. The new mitigations include no indoor bar or dining services. Outdoor bar and dining services close at 11PM each day and are only allowed to reopen at 6AM the following day. Reservations are required for bars and restaurants and no seating of multiple parties at tables. Meetings are limited to 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity. No party buses are allowed to operate. Gaming parlors and casinos close at 11PM and are only allowed to operate at 25% of capacity. IPDH says that the situation will be monitored over the next 2 weeks, and more stringent mitigations may be applied if the positivity rate stays the same or increases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,492 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 39 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity jumped two percentage points to 4.3%.