Cass, Morgan Report New COVID-19 Cases

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of one additional case of COVID-19. The 148th case is a male in his 70’s who is isolating at home.



133 cases have been released from restriction. 30 people are in quarantine due to contact with a positive case.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive cases include a female in her 30’s, and a female in her 70’s. One of the positive cases is a part of the outbreak previously identified at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. Both positive cases are isolated at home or at the long term care facility.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 164. The total number recovered remains at 127, with eleven deceased. Two cases remain hospitalized.

IDPH announced today 1,598 new cases and 23 additional deaths in the state today. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 15 –July 21 is 3.2%.