Cass Municipal & School Board Races Announced

Cass County municipal and school board races have been finalized.

It will be a three-way race for mayor in the City of Beardstown. Incumbent Leslie Harris will face off against current Alderman Tim Harris and Randy Pherigo. There will be one contested race for city council in Beardstown for the seat held by retiring Alderman Bob Burgett. Former Beardstown Code Enforcement Officer Debbie Large and Shawn Taylor will vie for the opening. Remaining seats are all uncontested.

The Beardstown School Board could see a major face lift in April, with 7 candidates seeking 4 positions. In a race to fill 2 unexpired two-year terms, voters will decide among Amy Sommers, Abbie Pherigo, and incumbent Barbara Hobrock. In the race for 2 four-year terms, Katie Vitale, and incumbents Jimmy Hymes, Wells Peterson, and Kim Watson will face off. Two other board races are unopposed incumbents.

We had previously reported that incumbent Virginia Mayor Reg Brunk will face off against Steve Clark. The only other contested race is in Virginia’s Ward 2 where incumbent Chris Behrends is facing a challenge from Tom Knous. Remaining offices remain unopposed.

The Virginia School Board will have one left out after April, with 4 vying for 3 spots. Voters will choose 3 from Beth Cox, Stephanie Hobrock, Casey French, and Gary P. Bell.

The only change in Ashland will be Kim Scholes running unopposed to fill the trustee position held by Ron Cave who passed away in May. The A-C Central School Board has no contested races.

The consolidated election will be held April 4th.