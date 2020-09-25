Cass Remains on IDPH Warning List, Greene Removed

Cass County remains on the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 warning list, while an additional west central Illinois county has been removed.

The IDPH today reported 17 counties in Illinois are currently considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Greene County saw a big drop in positivity over the last week going from a rate of 12.3% last week to now 5.8% and falling off of the warning list. Greene also stayed level in the new cases per 100,000 population metric staying at 192 per 100,000 for the second week in a row.

Cass County is heading back up in positivity. After dropping the level last week by 4.1%, to a total of 10.8%, Cass County lost most of that ground this week and now sits back at 14.1%

Morgan County continues to head in the right direction with a current positivity rate of 5.5% over last week’s 7.2%

Scott County also lowered it’s positivity rate to 5.7% after being in danger of reaching the state’s 8% threshold last week with 7.1%.

And Pike County continues to lower it’s positivity rate going from 4.9% down to an even 3% this week.

Seventeen counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago.