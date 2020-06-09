Cass Reports False Postive & A New Case of COVID-19, IDPH Revising Numbers

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend. The new case was received on Sunday. The patient is a female in her 20s. She is currently isolated at home. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

During the weekend, the health department also learned that a case that was originally reported as positive on May 29 was a false positive. When followed up for confirmatory testing, the individual tested negative. Taking this into account, Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count remains at 74. The total number recovered is at 68. There is currently one active case hospitalized. Morgan County had no new positive cases to report for the 2nd day in a row.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. The CDC definition of a probable case can be found on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for total tests this past week dropped to 5%.