Cass Rural Water District Learns From Water Line Break

Cass County Rural Water District customers had a days-long boil order lifted yesterday after a water line break happened Monday morning outside the City of Virginia.

The Cass County Star Gazette reported yesterday that rural water customers were without water for approximately 6 hours following the line break about 2 miles east of Virginia. Jeff Cosner, chairman of the Cass County Rural Water District told the Gazette that customers had to stay on boil order through day yesterday while the compliance levels in the water were met. The boil order was lifted at approximately 4PM yesterday afternoon.

The break allegedly occurred after workers were attempting to hook up a new customer to the main line. A crack in the line happened as workers were putting a saddle onto the pipe.

Cosner says that the water district is working to set up a Facebook page to more quickly inform customers of current information and boil orders in the future. Cosner said this is the first time the water district has ever experienced a water line break.

The Cass Rural Water District services about 200 customers.