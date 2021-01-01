CassComm Begins Sign-Ups for Fiber-To-the-Door Service

Fiber to the door has become a reality for the Village of South Jacksonville. CassComm has begun connecting homes and businesses to their fiber optic infrastructure they have been installing in the village’s limits for the past several months.

According to a press release from CassComm, they are offering symmetrical Internet speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second. High-def television and digital phone services are also being made available. CassComm has begun notifying residents when the services are immediately available in the specific neighborhoods.

South Jacksonville now is a part of CassComm’s 9 county fiber network. CassComm marketing and public relations manager Casey French says that the good thing about fiber optic infrastructure is that things don’t have to be completely rebuilt and that it’s simply a matter of replacing equipment over time for whatever the future may hold.

If you are a South Jacksonville resident or business owner interested in services, French says to call their office in Virginia at 1-800-252-1799 or visit casscomm.com and follow the steps to get connected or sign up for services.