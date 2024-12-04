Casteel’s Color Wheel Building For Sale, Business Closing At Some Point

A Pittsfield business may soon be closing permanently after more than seven decades in business.

WGEM reports that Casteel’s Color Wheel is currently up for sale. The home goods retailer that originally specialized in paint has been operating in Pittsfield for almost 75 years. According to the report, owner Carolyn Casteel is 101 years old and her family members are looking to liquidate a major portion of the store’s decoration and gift inventory known as Spoke of the Wheel. The paint side of the business along with some portions of curtain/drapery business remains in operation.

The store’s permanent closing is not definite until efforts are made to sell the building it’s housed in at 110 West Adams Street on the Pittsfield square. The Casteel Family declined comment to WGEM on the report.

The Casteel Family has been a vital part of the Pittsfield community for many decades, donating to the area’s schools, libraries, and several charitable causes.

Interested parties in purchasing the business or buildings may phone 217-214-2258.