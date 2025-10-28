Cathers Sentenced to 2 years in Prison

By Gary Scott on October 28, 2025 at 6:41am

A Greene County man was sentenced to prison in Greene County court yesterday.

31-year-old Brandon Cathers of Carrollton was sentenced to 2 years in prison for aggravated battery against an on duty EMS worker performing an official duty.

The alleged incident occurred in January of last year. Cathers pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced yesterday by Judge Zachary Schmidt.

The sentencing was actually on a petition by the state to revoke his probation. He was ordered to serve 2 years probation in February. But, state’s attorney Craig Grummel says Cathers failed to report to the probation on six occasions, and failed to complete substance abuse counseling.

Grummel thanked the Carrollton police department for its work on the case.