Cause Determined in Griggsville Man’s Death

The cause of death has been determined of a Griggsville man whose body was discovered lying in a ditch last month.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said this morning that following an extensive investigation into the death of 23-year-old, Nathan Embree of Griggsville Illinois, it has been determined that the death was completely natural in manner.

Embree was found deceased on the side of Liberty Street in Griggsvile on January 13th, 2021.

Greenwood confirmed on January 22nd “there was no evidence of any foul play” during the investigation.

According to the initial press release, it is believed Embree was walking in Griggsville between the hours of 10:00 am and noon. Greenwood says his body was discovered by a passerby who called 911 not long after.