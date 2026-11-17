By Gary Scott on November 17, 2026 at 9:53am

Lawmakers are back in Springfield for three days this week, and a local state representative doubts any action on proposed data center legislation now.

State representative CD Davidsmeyer says any action might be pushed back to next month.

Davidsmeyer has proposed legislation that would give local governments more say in data center locations.

He says the state needs to do more than Governor JB Pritzker’s action to freeze state tax incentives for data centers.

Davidsmeyer says lawmakers should not make the mistake Illinois made with wind and solar farms.

He thinks the state painted local governments in a corner, and gave the governing bodies little control over the siting process.

Davidsmeyer says other states are requiring data centers to provide their own power.

He cited a Chicago Tribune article that says energy producers for Illinois are urging Governor Prtizker to keep some of the power plants targeted for closure in 2031 open. The Murrayville republican says the plants need to stay open because of the anticipated power shortage.

Davidsmeyer backs green legislation, but says Illinois is moving too fast on solar and wind. He says technology and development are lagging too far behind now.