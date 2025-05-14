CD Wants to Slow Down Energy Changes in Illinois

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2025 at 11:03am

Republicans are hammering the governor’s office about the changeover from coal to other sources of power in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker has promoted the current law which requires Illinois to come from zero emission sources and nuclear power in 20 years.

But, state representative CD Davidsmeyer says the pain is being felt now from shuttered coal plants.

Davidsmeyer says Illinois has collectively tied its’ hands and may not have the capacity soon to deliver energy during high demand periods.

And, Davidsmeyer says the pain is real for former workers at those power plants.

He says coacl plant workers have lost jobs, and energy prices have skyrocketed in downstate Illinois.

House republicans have bill to roll back the clean air act in Illinois to extend the deadlines for 5 years for some plants and 10 years for others.

Davidsmeyer says he would like to see a more definitive meaning for the term “clean energy.”