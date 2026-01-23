Cell Phone Ban at JHS?

By Gary Scott on January 23, 2026 at 6:02am

The Jacksonville school board has been asked to consider a cell phone ban at Jacksonville High School.

No phones are allowed to be used at Jacksonville Middle School. Cell phones can be used during the lunch break and between classes at the high school.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says the school board has been asked to look at banning cell phones, for mental health reasons.

Ptacek says numerous studies indicate the ill effects of cell phone usage among teens. The request came from a parent.

Ptacek says the Middle School ban of cell phones came after reports of fights started by cell phone messages. The high school has had no such issues.

He says the board will, at least, look at the parent’s concerns.

Ptacek says the issue will appear in the next school board meeting agenda, as a discussion item, but not an action item.