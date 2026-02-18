Cell Phone Talk Tonight at the Jax School Board Mtg

By Gary Scott on February 18, 2026 at 5:42am

The Jacksonville school board will talk about a potential new cell phone policy at tonight’s board meeting.

The issue was brought up last month to superintendent Steve Ptacek.

He says parents approached the board about making the cell phone usage at the high school more restrictive.

Ptacek says it once was disruptive at the Jacksonville Middle School, which led to a usage ban there. He says it’s not been as disruptive at the high school. Ptacek says it’s more of a mental health issue for students.

The item is listed for discussion only.

The board will consider a proposal for the sale of general obligation alternate bonds for the purpose of building the new Murrayville Woodson Grade School. The school will be paid off through the school district sales tax revenue, collected by the county.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the school district office on West State. It starts at 6.