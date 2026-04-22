Cell Phones Wednesday Night for Jax School Bd?

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2026 at 12:02am

The Jacksonville school board will look at buying a building on the north side of the square for a couple of programs tonight.

The board will be asked to consider the purchase of the building at 30 North Central Park Plaza in its list of action items.

CLC is Crossroads Learning Center, and TAP is Traditional Adult Program.

The school board may also discuss and take action on a proposal banning cell phones at Jacksonville schools.

The board will get an update on the new Murrayville-Woodson grade school at the Woodson Winchester Blacktop and Water Tower Road.

The board will set the Jacksonville High School Graduation date for May 15th, and the last day of school May 26th, which is actually a school improvement plan day. Memorial Day is May 25th.