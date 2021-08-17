Census Numbers For the WLDS/WEAI Listening Area

By Benjamin Cox on August 17, 2021 at 9:53am

Township/City/Village 2010 Census 2020 Census Winchester 1,593 1,574 Bluffs 715 618 Manchester 292 265 Alsey 227 195 Glasgow 141 113 Naples 130 100 Scott County

Township/City/Village 2010 Census 2020 Census Beardstown 6,123 5,951 Virginia 1,611 1,514 Ashland 1,333 1,218 Chandlerville 553 527 Arenzville 409 367 Bluff Springs Township 888 886 Cass County

Township/City/Village 2010 Census 2020 Census Carrollton 2,484 2,485 White Hall 2,520 2,295 Roodhouse 1,814 1,578 Greenfield 1,071 1,059 Kane 438 296 Eldred 201 149 Rockbridge 169 175 Greene County

Township/City/Village 2010 Census 2020 Census Mt. Sterling 2,025 2,006 Versailles 478 446 Elkhorn Township 346 290 Lee Township 326 246 Mound Station 122 117 Buckhorn Township 98 102 Ripley 86 53 Brown County

Township/City/Village 2010 Census 2020 Census Pittsfield 4,576 4,206 Barry 1,318 1,303 Griggsville 1,226 1,097 Pleasant Hill 966 924 Newburg Township 967 949 Pleasant Vale Township 570 484 Spring Creek Township 591 489 Montezuma Township 540 417 Atlas Township 563 468 Hull Township 461 392 Perry 397 314 Nebo 340 282 New Canton Township 359 334 Martinsburg Township 419 360 Detroit 312 263 Milton 271 214 Kinderhook 216 189 Baylis Township 205 172 Chambersburg 200 124 Pearl 138 103 Pike County

Township/Village/City 2010 Census 2020 Census Springfield 116,250 114,394 Auburn 4,771 4,574 Cartwright Township 1,482 1,518 New Berlin 1,346 1,381 Pleasant Plains 802 808 Loami 745 812 Thayer 693 632 Island Grove Township 621 549 Curran 212 213 Berlin 180 141 Pawnee 2,739 2,678 Sangamon County (partial)

Township/Village/City 2010 Census 2020 Census Virden 3,425 3,231 Girard 2,103 1,785 Palmyra 698 605 Barr Township 329 314 Nilwood 239 201 Hettick 181 149 Modesto 189 182 Standard City 152 135 Scottville 116 93 Macoupin County (partial)

Township/Village/City 2010 Census 2020 Census Rushville 3,192 3,005 Frederick 176 152 Littleton 181 139 Browning 137 117 Camden 86 62 Schuyler County

Township/Village/City 2010 Census 2020 Census Petersburg 2,260 2,258 Tallula 488 434 Menard County (partial)

All numbers provided via the U.S. Census Bureau