Census Numbers For the WLDS/WEAI Listening Area

By Benjamin Cox on August 17, 2021 at 9:53am

Township/City/Village2010 Census2020 Census
Winchester1,5931,574
Bluffs715618
Manchester292265
Alsey227195
Glasgow141113
Naples130100
Scott County
Township/City/Village2010 Census2020 Census
Beardstown6,1235,951
Virginia1,6111,514
Ashland1,3331,218
Chandlerville553527
Arenzville409367
Bluff Springs Township888886
Cass County
Township/City/Village2010 Census2020 Census
Carrollton2,4842,485
White Hall2,5202,295
Roodhouse1,8141,578
Greenfield1,0711,059
Kane438296
Eldred201149
Rockbridge169175
Greene County
Township/City/Village2010 Census2020 Census
Mt. Sterling2,0252,006
Versailles478446
Elkhorn Township346290
Lee Township326246
Mound Station122117
Buckhorn Township98102
Ripley8653
Brown County
Township/City/Village2010 Census2020 Census
Pittsfield4,5764,206
Barry1,3181,303
Griggsville1,2261,097
Pleasant Hill966924
Newburg Township967949
Pleasant Vale Township570484
Spring Creek Township591489
Montezuma Township540417
Atlas Township563468
Hull Township461392
Perry397314
Nebo340282
New Canton Township359334
Martinsburg Township419360
Detroit312263
Milton271214
Kinderhook216189
Baylis Township205172
Chambersburg200124
Pearl138103
Pike County
Township/Village/City2010 Census2020 Census
Springfield116,250114,394
Auburn4,7714,574
Cartwright Township1,4821,518
New Berlin1,3461,381
Pleasant Plains802808
Loami745812
Thayer693632
Island Grove Township621549
Curran212213
Berlin180141
Pawnee2,7392,678
Sangamon County (partial)
Township/Village/City2010 Census2020 Census
Virden3,4253,231
Girard2,1031,785
Palmyra698605
Barr Township329314
Nilwood239201
Hettick181149
Modesto189182
Standard City152135
Scottville11693
Macoupin County (partial)
Township/Village/City2010 Census2020 Census
Rushville3,1923,005
Frederick176152
Littleton181139
Browning137117
Camden8662
Schuyler County
Township/Village/City2010 Census2020 Census
Petersburg2,2602,258
Tallula488434
Menard County (partial)

All numbers provided via the U.S. Census Bureau