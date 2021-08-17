Census Numbers For the WLDS/WEAI Listening Area

Scott County
|Township/City/Village
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Winchester
|1,593
|1,574
|Bluffs
|715
|618
|Manchester
|292
|265
|Alsey
|227
|195
|Glasgow
|141
|113
|Naples
|130
|100
Cass County
|Township/City/Village
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Beardstown
|6,123
|5,951
|Virginia
|1,611
|1,514
|Ashland
|1,333
|1,218
|Chandlerville
|553
|527
|Arenzville
|409
|367
|Bluff Springs Township
|888
|886
Greene County
|Township/City/Village
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Carrollton
|2,484
|2,485
|White Hall
|2,520
|2,295
|Roodhouse
|1,814
|1,578
|Greenfield
|1,071
|1,059
|Kane
|438
|296
|Eldred
|201
|149
|Rockbridge
|169
|175
Brown County
|Township/City/Village
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Mt. Sterling
|2,025
|2,006
|Versailles
|478
|446
|Elkhorn Township
|346
|290
|Lee Township
|326
|246
|Mound Station
|122
|117
|Buckhorn Township
|98
|102
|Ripley
|86
|53
Pike County
|Township/City/Village
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Pittsfield
|4,576
|4,206
|Barry
|1,318
|1,303
|Griggsville
|1,226
|1,097
|Pleasant Hill
|966
|924
|Newburg Township
|967
|949
|Pleasant Vale Township
|570
|484
|Spring Creek Township
|591
|489
|Montezuma Township
|540
|417
|Atlas Township
|563
|468
|Hull Township
|461
|392
|Perry
|397
|314
|Nebo
|340
|282
|New Canton Township
|359
|334
|Martinsburg Township
|419
|360
|Detroit
|312
|263
|Milton
|271
|214
|Kinderhook
|216
|189
|Baylis Township
|205
|172
|Chambersburg
|200
|124
|Pearl
|138
|103
Sangamon County (partial)
|Township/Village/City
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Springfield
|116,250
|114,394
|Auburn
|4,771
|4,574
|Cartwright Township
|1,482
|1,518
|New Berlin
|1,346
|1,381
|Pleasant Plains
|802
|808
|Loami
|745
|812
|Thayer
|693
|632
|Island Grove Township
|621
|549
|Curran
|212
|213
|Berlin
|180
|141
|Pawnee
|2,739
|2,678
Macoupin County (partial)
|Township/Village/City
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Virden
|3,425
|3,231
|Girard
|2,103
|1,785
|Palmyra
|698
|605
|Barr Township
|329
|314
|Nilwood
|239
|201
|Hettick
|181
|149
|Modesto
|189
|182
|Standard City
|152
|135
|Scottville
|116
|93
Schuyler County
|Township/Village/City
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Rushville
|3,192
|3,005
|Frederick
|176
|152
|Littleton
|181
|139
|Browning
|137
|117
|Camden
|86
|62
Menard County (partial)
|Township/Village/City
|2010 Census
|2020 Census
|Petersburg
|2,260
|2,258
|Tallula
|488
|434
All numbers provided via the U.S. Census Bureau