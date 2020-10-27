Census Response Well Under 2010 Rates

The 2020 Census wrapped up at the beginning of the month and final response rates have been tabulated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Morgan County fell 2 percentage below its response rate from 2010 at 70.9%. 52.6% of respondents answered the census online. The Village of South Jacksonville was the 74th highest municipality to respond in the state, with a response rate of 84.1%. It was the only municipality in the listening area to have a response rate above 80%.

Scott County fell 4 percentage points from its response a decade ago to 68.5%. They matched Morgan County with 52.6% online responses.

Greene County fell 7 percentage points from a decade ago to 61.3%, with just 27.5% response online. Greene County was ranked 95th, as one of the lowest responding counties in the state.

Cass County fell just 2 percentage points from its 2010 response to 68.8%, with 48.5% response online.

The overall state response rate was 71.4%. The southeast portion of the state demontrated the lowest response rates in the state. However, nearby Calhoun County had the 2nd lowest countwide response rate of just 44.8%, only Hardin County was worse at 34.7%.

Based on the current response rates, Illinois will likely lose a congressional seat and possibly a second. The congressional districts will officially be withdrawn next year once population numbers are finalized. Once the redraw is certified between the Democratically-controlled General Assembly and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the 2022 election will reflect the newly-drawn maps with fewer representatives.