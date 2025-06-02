Center Street Fire

By Gary Scott on June 2, 2025 at 10:40am

More details are available regarding a house fire on Center Street about 9:45 yesterday morning.

The fire occurred at 1231 Center, at the home of Lisa Degroot and Doris Collins.

Firemen says one of the occupants told them she had a pan of oil on the stove in the kitchen, went outside and forgot about it.

The report indicated once she discovered smoke, she broke a window to rescue her mom.

No injuries were reported. Fire chief Matt Summers says two cats died in the fire.

Summer says fire damage was confined to the kitchen, though there was smoke damage throughout the home.

He says Ameren crews shut off gas and electricity to the house.

He says the damage estimate was $20-thousand to the home, and $10-thousand to the contents.