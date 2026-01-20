Central IL Feels 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake

By Harold Smith on January 20, 2026 at 7:08am

As the song goes, if you felt the earth move under your feet this morning, there’s a reason for that.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports central Illinois was the epicenter a 3.5 magnitude earthquake about 1:30 this morning.

Officials report the quake was centered east of Ohlman, Illinois, in Montgomery County south of Taylorville.

The USGS says the tremor had a depth of about 5.5 miles and that more than 1,000 people reported feeling the quake.

Reports of citizens feeling the earthquake came from as close by as Springfield and Decatur to as far away as Effingham, St. Louis, Quincy and Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Geological Survey says we are part of the Illinois Basin-Ozark Dome region of seismic activity, covering parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.