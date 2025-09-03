Central IL fire departments respond to person trapped in grain bin in Nokomis

A number of Central Illinois fire departments responded to a person trapped in a grain bin in Nokomis on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Nokomis Area Fire Protection District were notified of an individual trapped in a grain bin at Illinois Route 16 and Ohlman Road near Nokomis. Responding units located the trapped individual who was surrounded by corn and could not self-extricate from the bin. Other individuals at the location tried to extricate the victim with no success.

Nokomis Area Fire Protection Chief Michael Smalley initiated a mutual aid response request including Witt Fire Department, Pana Fire Department, Fillmore Fire Protection District, Farmersville-Waggoner Fire Protection District, Nokomis-Witt Area Fire Protection District, Air Methods Helicopter and Montgomery County EMA. The Springfield Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team was also called to assist.

After approximately 1 1/2 hours of moving grain through relief cuts in the grain bin, the victim was extricated alert and conscious. The unidentified man was transferred to the Nokomis-Witt Area Ambulance Service. Air Methods then transported the patient to an area hospital. No emergency responders were injured in the rescue, according to the report.

Nokomis Area Fire Protection District officials extended appreciation to all responding departments and to the area farmers that came to assist in moving the grain from around the bin.