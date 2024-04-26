Central IL Food Bank Distributes More than 6,500 lbs. of Food in Rushville

By Benjamin Cox on April 26, 2024 at 8:31am

The Central Illinois Foodbank says that they recently held a successful food distribution this week in Rushville.

15 local volunteers, distributed 6,543 pounds of nutritious food to nearly 150 households in Schuyler County on Wednesday.

The mobile food distribution, held at the Schuyler County Fairgrounds, provided nutritious food items to neighbors, including fresh milk, eggs, apples, ground beef, and potatoes. Central Illinois Foodbank is dedicated to supporting rural areas and ensuring that all neighbors have access to the food they need.

Chloe Lucca, Development Director at Central Illinois Foodbank, expressed her gratitude for the success of the distribution.