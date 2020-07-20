Central IL Food Bank Drive Through Food Giveaway In Beardstown Wednesday

Citizens struggling to purchase and get food will have a chance to get some free food on Wednesday in Beardstown. The Central Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-up food giveaway Wednesday, July 22nd to give out boxes of fresh produce, milk and cheeses. The food distribution, made possible by the new Coronavirus Food Assistance Program by the USDA, will begin at 5 p.m. and continue while supplies last at the Beardstown Elks Club located 205 East 2nd Street.

Guests are asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will load food into their trunk or back seat. Please clear space in the trunk or back seat to ensure everyone’s safety. There is no financial requirements for the distribution. The Foodbank is working to feed seniors, children and families, including those who may have been furloughed or recently became unemployed.