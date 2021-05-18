Central IL Non-Profits Raising Funds for COVID Relief Efforts in India

A group of Central Illinois non-profit organizations have launched a fundraising effort for COVID-19 relief in India.

COVID-19 continues to take a toll in India as a devastating second wave is currently entrenched in the country. Some non-profit organizations of Indian origin in Central Illinois have teamed up with the Springfield HSHS Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach to purchase equipment for under-resourced medical facilities.

The Asian Indian Women’s Organization (AIWO), India Association of Greater Springfield, and the Hindu Temple of Greater Springfield have launched a Midwest response for purchasing life-saving oxygen equipment.

The fundraising campaign called Breath for India acknowledges that the struggle for breath experienced by COVID-19 patients has reached devastating proportions in India. A severe second wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals and medical care facilities with over 350,000 new cases being reported every day.

Campaign spokesperson Chandana Nandi says the goal of Breath for India is to raise over $250,000 towards oxygen supply units, PPE, and home care units. The supplies are then being delivered directly to hospitals and nursing homes identified by a steering committee of local physicians who are in constant touch with medical personnel on the ground in India.

Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at SIU Medicine in Springfield, Dr. Subhash Chaudhary along with his family have contributed $50,000 towards the campaign. Mrs. Rambha Chaudhary says it is heartening to see the many relief efforts of physicians in Springfield who have helped put together a plan for the supply of life-saving equipment to areas in India that are in greatest need.

To make a donation, or to learn more about the Breath for India fundraising effort visit www.missionoutreach.org.