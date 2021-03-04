Central Illinois Community Blood Center Needs Blood

By Gary Scott on March 4, 2021 at 9:51am

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center needs your blood.

The second drive of the month will be held Monday morning starting at 11 AM at the senior center in community park in Jacksonville.

Kristin Jouritec (JER o tek) says a couple of emergencies have caught the blood center lacking.

She says multiple transfusions have depleted the supply that feeds hospitals in the area, including Passavant Area Hospital.

She says the blood drives cancelled this past year because of COVID have cost the blood center thousands of gallons.

Jouritec says the Jacksonville drives have been well supported.

She says the drives on the first two Mondays of the month in Jacksonville are among the strongest drives in the area. There will be a drive Monday from 11 AM to 6 PM at the senior citizen in community park.

People can register by going to bloodcenter.org, or by calling 1-866-448-3253.