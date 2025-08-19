Central Illinois man indicted in federal court for sexual exploitation of a child in two counties

A recently unsealed federal court case has revealed a Central Illinois man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child in two counties dating back to 2021.

Charges in the case of Christopher Wagy were unsealed on August 5th in the federal Central District Court of Illinois in Springfield. Wagy faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and a single count of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment document, between November 3-7, 2021, Wagy is accused of exploiting a minor into creating sexual depictions through the use of a computer in both Menard and Pike counties. A complaint was then filed in the court on July 15, 2025 about the incidents. Count 4 accuses Wagy of possessing digital depictions of child pornography on a computer on July 16, 2025. A warrant was executed by federal authorities on July 16, 2025 and he was ordered to be held in federal custody by Judge Colleen Lawless on July 22.

Wagy appeared via video at an arraignment hearing on August 12 in which he pleaded not guilty to all four charges. A pretrial date for the case has been scheduled for September 25.

Email messages to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District Court of Illinois have been sent requesting more information on the case.