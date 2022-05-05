Central Park Market Moves Indoors

Mother Nature has driven a new event indoors on the Downtown Square tonight in Jacksonville

Julie Rowe of Home Girls says the Central Park Market is still going as planned: “Mother Nature took over. We have moved indoors for the Central Park Market for today. It’s still 4-8PM at 41 South Central Park Plaza, which is the old Woolworth Building right next door to Home Girls.”

Judy Tighe of Jacksonville Main Street paints the Central Park Market Logo on the old Woolworth Building’s window.

Rowe is optimistic the weather will break this evening to allow more people to come out: “All the vendors are still coming. The food trucks are still setting up. It looks like, according to the weatherman this morning, that their might be a break in the rain. It will still be raining but not quite as hard as it is this morning. Hopefully that will happen. It’ll make things a little bit better. The indoor space is great, though. We have some tables set up inside so people can come and sit down and enjoy themselves. Then, all of the downtown businesses are staying open late tonight, until 8PM.”

Rowe says the event will be the first Thursday of the month from now until September.

For more information, email centralparkjaxil@gmail.com or visit the Central Park Market Facebook Page.