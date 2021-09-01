Central State 8, WIVC Maintain Presence In AP State Rankings

The Central State 8 and WIVC Conference continue to place multiple teams in the AP State Ranking Coaches poll for Week 2.



The rankings released today showed a few moves from the preseason ranks released last week. Springfield High jumped from #10 up to #7 in Class 6A this week after their 39-36 victory over Chatham-Glenwood. Rochester held on to the #2 spot in Class 5A after beating Jacksonville on Friday 56-21. Decatur-MacArthur also maintained their rank in 5A at #7 after their win at home over Normal U-High on Friday 50-9. In Class 4A, Sacred Heart-Griffin maintained their spot at #2 after beating Lanphier 61-7 at Lanphier.

The Sangamo Conference only had one team stay within the Top 10 in 2A after Week 1 results. Maroa-Forsyth jumped two spots up to #2 in Class 2A after beating Auburn 58-10 at home. North Mac, despite losing to Riverton 26-20 at home on Saturday, still received votes for the Top 10. Athens also grabbed some honorable mention votes in Class 2A after their win against New Berlin 47-22 on the road. Rushville-Industry in the Prairieland Conference also grabbed a vote for their win against division rival Macomb 24-22 at home on Friday.

Class 1A saw two teams from the WIVC North creep into the Top 10. Brown County moved up a spot to #3 with an 18-12 win on the road in Calhoun on Friday. Camp Point Central also jumped into a tie for the #9 spot with Aurora Christian this week after not getting a rank in last week’s preseason poll. Camp Point’s last second 30-22 victory at home against Carrollton likely drew some attention. However, Carrollton drew attention of their own garnering some honorable mention votes along fellow WIVC South rivals Routt and Greenfield-Northwestern. One more week of cross-division match-ups might shake things up in Week 2.