Certain Jif Peanut Butter Types Recalled Due to Salmonella Outbreak

Public health officials are warning the public after several people have become sick from a popular brand of peanut butter.

The Illinois Department of Public Health along with the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella found in some Jif brand peanut butter.

According to the CDC, fourteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Senftenberg have been reported from twelve states. The illnesses started on dates ranging from February 17, 2022, through May 1, 2022. Illinois has one case included in this outbreak investigation from Central Illinois.

J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter On May 20th. The company advises consumers to check the list of recalled products to see if they possess any of the recalled products.

Check the lot code number on the container to see if it is between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers. The lot code number is located next to the best buy date.

Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately. They should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif peanut butter to humans or animals, including dogs and birds. Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water.

Symptoms of illness caused by Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. If these symptoms are experienced 12 to 72 hours after eating Jif brand peanut butter, people should contact a health care provider and let them know they have recently eaten Jif peanut butter.

For more information and examples of where to find the lot code, go to: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Peanut Butter (May 2022) | FDA