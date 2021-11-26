Certain Old Spice and Secret Spray Antiperspirants Recalled Due to Detection of Cancer-Causing Chemical

If you use aerosol spray deodorant, you need to check your medicine cabinet after a recent announcement by the FDA.

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week, that Proctor & Gamble is voluntarily recalling all lots with expiration dates through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants that may contain benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen that has been linked to causing certain cancers that include leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

According to the FDA, to date, Proctor & Gamble has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall and is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Proctor & Gamble says all other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by the recall and are safe to be used as intended, including body spray products, solid sticks, soft solids, and gel antiperspirants, and deodorant products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can seek more information by calling Proctor & Gamble at 888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by calling 1-800-332-1088, or online at fda.gov/safety.