Chainsaws, Various Tools Stolen from Old State Road Storage Unit

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 29th, an unknown person(s) entered a storage unit located in the 2100 block of Old State Road and removed several tools.

Officials say among the tools taken were a Stihl MS 5001 chainsaw, a Stihl MS391 chainsaw, a Snap-On ½-inch drive impact, a Stihl BR200 backpack blower, a Stihl FS 131 brush cutter and attachments.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the Contact Us button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.