Chairman’s Chair Dedicated to Long-Time Greene Co. Board Chair Joe Nord

An honorary seat at the table in the name of one of Greene County’s long-time public servants was dedicated recently.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the family of the late Joe Nord has donated the chairman’s chair to be placed at the head of the Greene County Board table.

Nord passed away in March at the age of 8r. Nord served on the board from 1972 to 2019, with many of those years serving as the Board’s chairman.

Nord first began in 1972 when the board was made up of the elected township supervisors. Nord served as the supervisor for Linder Township until the 1980s when the board switched to an elected board.

While serving as the county board chairman, Nord simultaneously served on the Greene County Fair Board, and organized and ran the Demolition Derby. He was a past member of the Greene County Farm Bureau board, was active with the Carrollton Lions Club, sat on the Farmers Livestock Marketing board, and was the St. John’s Alumni President for many years, Greene County Township Officials, and the West Central and Illinois Development Boards.