Chamber Eat. Drink. Win. Contest Returns During February

The Eat, Drink, Win promotion from the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce returned today and will run through the end of the month.

Chamber President Lisa Musch says the contest that will land lucky winners a $100.00 chamber check is a great way to support local bars and restaurants. “February is a bit of a slower time for those establishments after the holidays and with colder weather, so we’re trying to do something just to promote them and to remind you to continue to support local. Our community has been so great at doing that already.”

Eat, Drink, Win allows anyone who spends ten dollars or more at any local bar or restaurant to turn in the receipt for a chance to win a $100.00 chamber check. Musch says you can make a copy or take a picture of the receipt and then turn it in to the chamber for a chance to win.

“One thing that we’ve added this year is if you have chosen a Chamber member bar or restaurant you will receive a bonus entry, so you’ll get two entries for every Chamber member bar or restaurant you have supported.”

Musch says that the Chamber is still asking you to also support non-chamber member businesses as well. To enter, you can email your receipt copy to chamber2@jacksonvilleareachamber.org, or drop it off at the Chamber Office located at 155 West Morton Avenue just inside Community Park.

Musch says to make sure to include your name and phone number with your submission. The $100.00 chamber checks are sponsored this year by Heartland Bank and Trust, Spradlin Auction Center and Zink Auto Clinic, and the First National Bank of Arenzville.

The drawing for each chamber check will be held via Facebook Live on the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. The first name will be drawn on Friday, February 17th with the last three being drawn on Wednesday, March 1st. Both drawings will be held at noon.