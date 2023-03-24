Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Area Businesses During Annual Meeting

Jacksonville Main Street was recognized as the Not-For-Profit Business of the Year for 2022 by the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday night.

A number of area businesses and business-oriented people were recognized during the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting Thursday night.

Each year the chamber recognizes two businesses of the year, a non-profit business of the year, and recognizes a new member in the chamber’s circle of excellence.

Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Musch says it was a very noteworthy annual meeting. “It was a great annual meeting last night with over 150 in attendance. We held the event at new chamber member Cured Catering there in McClellan Dining Hall. It’s great to see that space being utilized and it was just a really great evening.

We had our award presentations with a pair of businesses of the year, and we had a circle of excellence winner again this year and just a great way to recap 2022, which was a good year for the chamber, and looking forward to what’s coming up here in 2023.”

Express Personnel of Jacksonville was recognized as the Small Business of the Year (Less 25 employees) for 2022 by the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday night.

Small Business of the Year with under 25 employees was awarded to Express Employment Professionals of Jacksonville. Cedarhusrt of Jacksonville was the Business of the Year with 25 or more employees, and Not-For-Profit Business of the Year was awarded to Jacksonville Main Street.

Cedarhurst of Jacksonville representatives with the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award (25 or more employees) for 2022.

Musch says recognition of these businesses is truly a process that starts from the members up. “We were really pleased with our business of the year award winners this year. In that process, we receive nominations for each of the category awards and then a committee selects based on those nominations that are received.

So we were really happy to be able to present awards to those businesses in the community. And Jacksonville Main Street, we were thrilled to be able to give them the not-for-profit award. It’s kinda crazy that they hadn’t received it before. But with all the great work that they’ve done in the community and for downtown, we’re thrilled to be able to present that.”

Also recognized Thursday was among many things, a past Vice President of MacMurray College, Keith Lape who was inducted into the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Circle of Excellence.

Keith Lape of Jacksonville was inducted into the Jacksonville Area Chamber’s Circle of Excellence.

Lape was recognized for his many contributions to the community and chamber over many years, including as Chamber Chair during the very tough year of 2020, during which time he pushed on in the role even after suffering an injury that required many surgeries during his tenure.

He and his wife Phyllis will celebrate 65 years of marriage in July, and continue to make their home in Jacksonville while also continuing to be involved in many chamber events each year.