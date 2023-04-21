Chamber Recognizing Special People via Those Who Care Awards, Brunch, and Bingo Event

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for suggestions to recognize good people in the community.

The Chamber’s annual “Those Who Care” awards return for 2023 this month. Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Lisa Musch says every year in April, the chamber puts out nomination forms for the Those Who Care Awards, an endeavor that she says has grown over the years.

“It started with recognizing our local educators and support staff members at schools during that first week in May of National Teachers Week. During Covid, we expanded it really to anyone in the community who kind of goes the extra mile and does just a little bit extra, who someone really wants to say thank you to.

So really just anyone that you think has gone above and beyond in the past year and deserves a little something special, we’d like to recognize them for you.”

The Chamber is also looking for local businesses and managers who’d like to recognize their employees. Tickets are going fast but are still available for the annual Brunch and Bingo event.

Musch says the event held at the Jacksonville Country Club next Friday coincides with National Professionals and Assistants Week the last week in April. “This year it’s on Friday the 28th, so if you’re interested in celebrating staff at your place of business and would like to treat them to brunch and bingo out at the country club, give us a call.

It’s twenty-five dollars a person and includes a full brunch buffet, mock-tails, coffee, and some fun bingo games and prizes. So we’d love to help you celebrate your staff as well.”

Those Who Care nomination forms can be found on the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook pages.

You can also stop by the office or call 217-245-2174 for a nomination form, or to register your staff members for the Brunch and Bingo event next Friday, April 28th starting at 11:00 am. You can also email the chamber at chamber2@jacksonvilleareachamber.org