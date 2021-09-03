Chamber Reminds Still Time to Apply for Back 2 Business Grants

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is reminding area businesses there is still time to apply for Back 2 Business grant funding.

The Back 2 Business grant continues to receive applications from small businesses that saw a loss in gross revenue of over $5,000 in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Center, and Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau are inviting business owners to attend a Technical Assistance workshop on Thursday, September 9th at the Chamber office located at 155 West Morton Avenue inside Community Park near the Ferris wheel.

Applicants can stop by the office for assistance with their application or to answer questions any time between 10 am. to noon.

Applicants can also bring their documents to be scanned and complete the application at that time. You can also come with questions or assistance on specific areas of the application or general questions about the grant.



For more information call the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-245-2174 with any questions. Application can be found at: Allies for Community Business (loanwell.com)