Chambersburg Man Charged in Weekend Pike County Stabbing

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 22, 2021 at 12:16pm

A Chambersburg man has been charged in a stabbing incident that occurred in Pittsfield on Saturday.

According to an update from Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman, Police Officers responded to a disturbance at the 100 block of West Adams Street in Pittsfield on Saturday evening. Upon arrival, officers discovered that one subject had been stabbed in the neck with a knife by a single suspect.

Officers arrested 51-year-old Curtis Williams of Chambersburg near the scene and he is currently being held at the Pike County Jail.

The victim, a sixty-one-year-old male, was flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Chief Starman says officers recovered the knife used during the incident.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zack Boren has charged Williams with Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Additional charges are likely. Bond has been set at $250,000. Williams is due in court on Tuesday at 8:30 on these charges.

The Pittsfield Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Starman says the investigation is ongoing.