Champ Jaxon Band Returns To Jacksonville Downtown Concert Series

Jacksonville Main Street’s Downtown Concert Series returns with the Champ Jaxson Band tonight.

Jaxson told WEAI’s “Sunday Morning Blues Brunch” back in May that Jacksonville was one of his favorite stops last year: “I honestly think one of my favorite parts of the tour was Jacksonville. It was really fun. I really like the crowd. I think that might’ve been the best crowd we had the whole tour. It was really, really fun. That night was great. Between Jacksonville and Macon, Georgia are my favorites. Macon is where the Allman Brothers are from. We know basically everyone there in Macon. So, yeah, those are probably my two favorite places to go.”

Last week, Jaxon played in Biloxi, Mississippi at Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club. Tonight’s performance is part of Jaxson’s “Class Dismissed Tour.”

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says that they take compliments from touring artists like Jaxson to heart: “We take that as a huge compliment, and we are really, really glad that he wanted to come back. He’s turned 12-years old. He’s going to be 13 in a few weeks, so it’s really kind of cool also to watch this kid grow up. He is a kid, and you know, just to see how he’s grown as a performer is great. Everybody in Jacksonville can one day say, ‘I remember when he was a kid and performed here.’”

Jaxson told the “Blues Brunch” back in May that he is currently working on putting together a second album to release nationally. He hinted that some of the songs from the upcoming record may be played during tonight’s show.

The Downtown Square opens at 6PM for refreshments with the concert beginning at 7PM.