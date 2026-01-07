Champaign man involved in high speed chases in September found unfit for trial

A Champaign man involved in two separate high-speed chases involving stolen vehicles in Scott and Greene counties in September has been found unfit to stand trial.

Erick O. Johnson, Jr., 25, of Champaign, was found unfit for trial in Scott County Circuit Court on December 29 and ordered to treatment after a court-ordered mental health evaluation was approved by the court on November 20.

Johnson is alleged to have stolen a vehicle in Pike County and then was involved in a high-speed chase resulting in a crash along Illinois Route 106 near the Hillview Blacktop turn off on the morning of September 27. Johnson is said to have ran from police on foot but was apprehended in a cornfield a short time later. Johnson was later released and was arrested again in Greene County and detained.

Johnson is facing the following charges in Scott County: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing of Police , Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Vehicle on a Police Officer, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Johnson has additional charges in Greene County that include seven counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer over multiple days in October and threatening a public official.

Johnson is set to appear in Greene County Circuit Court today and again in Scott County Circuit court on January 26. Johnson remains held at the Greene County Jail pending transfer to a DHS facility.