By Benjamin Cox on February 18, 2025 at 11:04am

The Illinois College football team is losing an award-winning coach.

I.C.’s offensive coordinator Drew Chance announced yesterday on social media that he has accepted the Assistant Head Coach-Offensive Coordinator position with Bethel University.

Chance was recently named the 2024 NCAA Division III Coordinator of the Year by FootballScoop.

Chance had been with the coaching staff at I.C. for two seasons. He is a 2020 I.C. graduate.