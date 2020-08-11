Chandlerville College Student Chosen For Leadership Scholarship

A Chandlerville college student has received a prestigious scholarship. Jennifer Haggerty of Chandlerville was one of 3 Lincoln Land Community College Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2020 Coca Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. Haggerty is one of 207 recipients nationwide who will get $1,000 for the award.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is an international society of two-year colleges and academic programs that promotes top academic scholarship and development of leadership skills.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. This year’s recipients were selected by a panel of independent judges from nearly 700 applicants. Scholars were chosen based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential.