Chandlerville Farmer Indicted on Federal Bank & Bankruptcy Fraud Charges

A Chandlerville man has been indicted by federal authorities on bank and bankruptcy fraud.

40-year old Travis Murphy of Chandlerville has been charged with 4 counts of bank fraud alleging over $8.4 million in fraud and one count of bankruptcy fraud.

The indictment alleges that Murphy, through the business Murphy Farms, devised a scheme to defraud FDIC-insured UMB Bank and obtain its funds by making materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises. According to the indictment, Murphy obtained loans totaling over $8.4 million after submitting documents that misrepresented his property values, crop holdings, and income. After obtaining the loans and defaulting on payment, Murphy later sold collateral, being crops, outside of the agreement. Further, Murphy reiterated the inflated value of his property on his petition when he filed for bankruptcy and inflated his income on tax returns.

Murphy has been issued a summons to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Karen McNaught in Springfield on June 16th via video.

If convicted, Murphy faces a penalty of up to thirty years in prison and five years of supervised release on each bank fraud count and a penalty of up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on the bankruptcy fraud count. The charges also carry maximum fines of up to $1,000,000 for each count of bank fraud and up to $250,000 for the bankruptcy fraud count.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office. The bankruptcy fraud charge was referred for criminal prosecution by the Office of the United States Bankruptcy Trustee for Region 10. The U.S. Trustee Program is the component of the Justice Department that protects the integrity of the bankruptcy system by overseeing case administration and litigating to enforce the bankruptcy laws. Region 10 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional offices in South Bend, Indiana, and Peoria, Illinois. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore is representing the government in the prosecution.