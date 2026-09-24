Chandlerville farmer sentenced to federal prison on fraud charges

A Chandlerville man accused of defrauding a bank of more than eight-point-four million dollars has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in federal prison.

Travis L. Murphy, 43, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Springfield. Judge Colin Stirling Bruce ordered Murphy to serve 42 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, followed by three years of supervised release.

Murphy was also ordered to pay more than four-point-nine million dollars in restitution, along with a 100-dollar special assessment. On the government’s motion, four additional counts against Murphy were dismissed.

Murphy pleaded guilty last year to one count of bank fraud. Federal prosecutors originally alleged Murphy obtained more than eight-point-four million dollars in loans through materially false representations concerning property values, crop holdings and income, and later sold crops that had been pledged as collateral. The alleged fraud was found when Murphy attempted to discharge the debts during bankruptcy filings.

In a statement filed with the court Monday, Murphy asked the judge to vacate his guilty plea or delay sentencing so he could obtain new counsel. Murphy said he believed the loss amount had already been paid and disputed the government’s calculation of the loss.

The court proceeded with sentencing. Murphy was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and advised of his appeal rights.